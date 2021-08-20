Arrest after woman found dead with serious head injuries

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead with serious head injuries at a house in the West Midlands.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to Lumley Grove, Chelmsley Wood, at around 9.30am on Friday.

A woman in her 50s was found with serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police have sealed off the house for a forensic examination and an investigation is under way.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha, from West Midlands Police, said: "Our investigation is underway to establish what happened leading up to the tragic death of this woman.

"Our first thought remains with her family and friends."

Anyone with information is urged to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting reference number 997-200821.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

