CCTV appeal after Walsall arson attack

Police are appealing for help in tracing two men in connection with an arson attack at a house in the Black Country.

Do you recognise these men?
The arson attack took place in Mary Street, in the Walsall area, at around 9pm on April 11.

The curtains were set on fire through an open window – but no one was injured during the incident.

West Midlands Police officers have now released images of men they want to speak to in connection with the arson attack.

A spokesman for the force said: "Do you recognise these men? We want to talk to them about an arson attack on a house on Mary Street, Walsall around 9pm on April 11.

"It is understood curtains were set on fire through an open window by a man who may have been in a group of other men. Thankfully no one was injured in the crime.

"If you know any of the people in the CCTV or have information that could help, please get in touch."

Anyone with information can call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting incident number 20/157445/21.

