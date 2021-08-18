Monkey mask burglary gang target pensioners

West Midlands Police are trying to trace these people in connection with the burglary in Stourbridge. Photo: West Midlands Police

The three masked men targeted an address in Ounty John Lane in Stourbridge on Monday, August 16.

The man prised over an electronic driveway gate before kicking open the front door, but were fled when they were confronted by the homeowner, with no one reported as injured in the raid.

All three were masked and wearing black clothing, but one was seen wearing a monkey mask during the raid.

West Midlands Police have asked for help with identifying the man, who was also wearing a black top with a white EA7 logo on the front, and his accomplices.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Anyone who believes they know the men is asked to message us via our website on Live Chat or call 101 quoting crime ref 20/1668579/21.