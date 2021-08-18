Monkey mask burglary gang target pensioners

By James VukmirovicStourbridgeCrimePublished: Last Updated:

An elderly couple were left shaken after masked robbers broke into their home, including one wearing a distinctive monkey mask.

West Midlands Police are trying to trace these people in connection with the burglary in Stourbridge. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police are trying to trace these people in connection with the burglary in Stourbridge. Photo: West Midlands Police

The three masked men targeted an address in Ounty John Lane in Stourbridge on Monday, August 16.

The man prised over an electronic driveway gate before kicking open the front door, but were fled when they were confronted by the homeowner, with no one reported as injured in the raid.

All three were masked and wearing black clothing, but one was seen wearing a monkey mask during the raid.

West Midlands Police have asked for help with identifying the man, who was also wearing a black top with a white EA7 logo on the front, and his accomplices.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Anyone who believes they know the men is asked to message us via our website on Live Chat or call 101 quoting crime ref 20/1668579/21.

"Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Crime
News
Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News