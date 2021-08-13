Walsall man banned from keeping animals after puppies' ears cropped

The six bulldog puppies had had their ears cropped. Photo: RSPCA

Chevez Daves, 28, was found guilty of four animal welfare offences following a trial at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday, August 9.

Davies, of Grange Avenue, in Walsall Wood, was sentenced to four months in prison suspended for two years and disqualified from keeping animals for two years. He was also ordered to pay £1,000 in costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

RSPCA inspector Kate Levesley, who investigated for the animal welfare charity, said police had obtained a warrant to search Davies' home address in relation to puppies with cropped ears on October 1 last year – and said that upon arrival six puppies with cropped ears were found in the back garden.

Prosecutor Angelica Rokad told the court veterinary reports highlighted how cropping can cause a range of emotions including anxiety and fearfulness and that the puppies would have likely experienced pain for seven to 14 days afterwards.

She added all six dogs had had their ears altered purely for cosmetic purposes and that dogs with cropped ears lose some of their ability to communicate with each other.

Davies denied any wrongdoing, initially claiming their ears were like that when he purchased them.

However, an investigation revealed an Instagram post from a breeder which showed Davies holding two of the dogs, Rocco and Cardi, with natural ears, which showed they had been mutilated since being purchased by Davies.

Davies, who represented himself in court, said he had owned around 30 dogs and typically paid £500 extra for those with cropped ears. He said he had not arranged for the procedure himself but would not say who he believed carried out the amputation work.