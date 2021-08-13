Two arrested after cars targeted outside West Park during music festival

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 11/08/2021..Pic in Park Road East, Wolverhampton of Mark Farney from Tipton. He was enjoying the WV1 festival in West Park on Sunday and although he parked his car right opposite the main entrance he had his Catalitic Converter stolen which has left him without his own car for now. he is a carer for parents too. In the long wait for car recovery he witnessed drug dealers, people off there head on drugs, initimidating behaviour and talking to local residents they agree that the wholw are achanges at night with one local resident, a male saying he would think twice about going out at night and bearing witness to the amount of drug dealing and concerning behaviour, unsavoury characters..

Up to 15 vehicles are believed to have been targeted last weekend as families enjoyed WV1 Fest at the park.

Thieves used circular saws to try and get at catalytic converters.

Two men, aged 52 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of theft from a car and later released on conditional bail as investigations continue.

West Midlands Police has asked anyone who has information including photos or film footage to contact them on live chat at west-midlands.police.uk.