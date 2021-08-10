Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm has appealed for help from the public after a woman was killed and set on fire in a layby on the main road from Bridgnorth to Wolverhampton

The woman, who was found dead next to the A454 Bridgnorth Road on Monday, is yet to be identified but police she was aged between her late teens and 30 years old.

She had significant burn marks to her body and is believed to have been driven to the main road in Perton before being set on fire in the early hours.

The lead detective today described the woman's death as a "shocking and dreadful incident" as he appealed for anyone who thinks they may know who the woman is to come forward.

WATCH: Detectives appeal for help identifying victim

Forensic testing is being carried out on the woman but as of Tuesday afternoon her ethnicity and age had not been confirmed.

Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm, of Staffordshire Police, said: We've launched a major investigation and are conduction multiple inquiries, but it's critical that we identify who this young woman was as soon as we reasonably can.

"At this stage we can only say that she was of slight build and was in her late teens to mid to late-20s.

"We are working really hard to identify her ethnicity and who she is through forensic testing."

An aerial view showing forensic tents on Bridgnorth Road on Monday

The woman was found by police just before 3am on Monday after reports of suspicious activity on Bridgnorth Road, just south of Perton on the outskirts of Wolverhampton.

The area has been cordoned off by police since, with forensic tents put up at the scene and Bridgnorth Road set to remain closed from Tinacre Hill to Jenny Walkers Lane for the rest of Tuesday.

Det Spt Chisholm continued: “We believe the young woman was driven to the site. Did you witness anything or have local dashcam or CCTV footage?

"Are you aware of any girls or women who are missing or unusual activity in the area Sunday night into the early hours of Monday morning.

“This was a shocking and dreadful incident and we are determined, with your help and support, to bring those responsible to justice.

"We will provide further updates as soon as we are able to do so.”

Traffic queues at the junction of Windmill Lane and Bridgnorth Road, near where the body was found

Anyone who believes they may know who the woman is, or was in the area of the Bridgnorth Road between 1am and 3am on Monday is asked to contact police.

At this stage they have only confirmed that she is of slight build and is believed to be aged between her late teens and 30.