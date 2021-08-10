Busy road still closed after body found amid roadworks chaos

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 09/08/21 .Pics at Bridgnorth Road, near Perton, where a body has been found and is being treated as murder..

The A454 Bridgnorth Road was closed in the early hours of Monday between Wightwick and Perton as a murder investigation was launched following the discovery of the body in a layby.

It meant the main road between Wolverhampton and Bridgnorth was blocked to allow detectives to begin their investigation.

It caused further chaos for people living in the Perton, Pattingham and Codsall area who are having to contend with major roadworks at the junction of A41, Wrottesley Park Road, Heath House Lane junction which have caused long delays. Another road closure is in place at nearby Tinacre Hill, Wightwick.

To make matters worse, there have also been long queues near the other end of Perton in Compton. Temporary traffic lights have led to tailbacks on Compton Road, Bridgnorth Road and Henwood Road.