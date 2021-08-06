Gunman found guilty of murdering two best friends in Range Rover execution

Murder victims Brian McIntosh and William Henry

Jonathan Houseman shot dead business partners Will Henry, 31, and Brian McIntosh, 29, over a £200,000 debt he owed them.

The pair were executed after being lured to Albion Works, off Moor Street in Brierley Hill, last September.

Houseman, 33, from Stourbridge, was convicted of murder by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court.

Richard Avery, 33, had also been accused of helping to plan the killings but was found not guilty of murder.

Police were called to a car park at Albion Works. Photo: SnapperSK.

Avery was however convicted of perverting the course of justice.

His partner Francesca Scott was cleared of the same charge and walked free from court.

Houseman had claimed a mysterious fourth man in the Range Rover was responsible for the murders but that explanation did not wash with the jury. Houseman was seen on CCTV getting in and out the car. No fourth man was ever seen.

Brian McIntosh and Will Henry were shot dead at a Black Country industrial estate

The friends were shot a combined six times at close range.

The trial heard they had grown frustrated with Houseman for failing to pay them for work but were still willing to do business with him and were seemingly unaware they were targets.