Woman banned from 'golden mile' bars after alleged racist abuse of doorman

A woman accused of racially abusing a pub doorman on Birmingham’s ‘golden mile’ has been banned from all the entertainment area's licensed premises.

Pubwatch in the Westside area of the city has barred Sharna Walker, 25, from all its pubs, bars and clubs for 12 months with immediate effect.

Her details will now be circulated to all 100-plus licensed venues on Westside, the group said.

Ms Walker, from Worcester, was charged by West Midlands Police last month with racially aggravated common assault following an incident outside The Figure of Eight Wetherspoon's pub, on Broad Street, on 22 May.

She was also charged with assault, criminal damage and a public order offence.

The charges relate to an incident involving a doorman which was captured on video and later uploaded onto social media where it was viewed millions of times.

Ms Walker was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court Tuesday but the case has been deferred until 29 September.

