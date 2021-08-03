Taskforce launched to tackle antisocial behaviour in Sandwell

Council leader Rajbir Singh with environmental protection officers Joshua Webster, left, and Luke Bartlett.

The taskforce is being set up by Sandwell Council and will attempt to bring a joined-up approach to tackling the issue and stop it blighting neighbourhoods.

It is hoped by working more closely with the police and other agencies, more evidence on issues such as nuisance vehicles, graffiti, litter or abandoned cars or more personal anti-social behaviour, such as verbal abuse or being a victim of crime, will be gathered.

Bosses say they are committed to tackling the problem in the borough and residents are being urged to report any antisocial behaviour they witness.

Council leader Rajbir Singh said: "This new taskforce is part of my ambition to create a safer Sandwell as I know this is really important to many Sandwell residents.

"I pledge to do all I can to make a difference to ensure residents feel safe and empowered to report these crimes to us and I am pleased to launch this taskforce in the first 100 days of my term as leader.

“We want our communities to respect each other, to take care of each other, and we – along with our partners – will do all that we can to ensure that they feel safe and protected in their homes and neighbourhoods."

Residents can report antisocial behaviour by contacting West Midlands Police through their LiveChat facility at www.west-midlands.police.uk or call 101 if you’re not online.

This can also be reported to Sandwell Council online at www.sandwell.gov.uk/asb or by calling 0121 368 1166 for those not online.

Communities boss Councillor Maria Crompton said: “We will not tolerate antisocial behaviour. Those caught face criminal action and council tenants face losing their homes if they are involved in persistent anti-social behaviour. People deserve to feel safe where they live.