Paramedic attacked while on duty in the Black Country

Adam Aston suffered a wrist injury after being attacked while on duty

Adam Aston was left with an injured wrist following the incident which happened in the Sandwell area while responding to a 999 call on Saturday night.

He was taken to Sandwell Hospital for treatment. Mr Aston said he was okay but had a "poorly wrist".

A man is believed to have been arrested over the incident.

It was the second time in eight months the paramedic had been attacked while on duty.

Mr Aston, who is also a Dudley councillor and an ambulance service staff governor, said on Twitter: "For the second time in eight months I’m off home after being assaulted by someone I was sent to help.

"Thanks to West Midlands Police for their quick response and Sandwell Hospital’s fabulous ED staff for looking after my crew mate Rod and I."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman condemned the attack, saying: "This is never okay.