Passenger dies and man critical after Birmingham crash

The aftermath of the crash on New John Street West in Birmingham. Photo: SnapperSK

The 24-year-old was a passenger in a Mercedes which was involved in a collision with a BMW on the A4540 New John Street West just before 4am on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries on Saturday evening.

Another man, aged 24 and also from the Mercedes, remained in hospital in a critical condition on Sunday afternoon.

The road was closed for several hours while collision investigators examined the scene to establish what happened.

The aftermath of the crash on New John Street West in Birmingham. Photo: SnapperSK

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released under investigation, as police continue to appeal for information.

West Midlands Police said on Saturday that they believe other people were involved in the crash but fled the scene.

The silver Mercedes and blue BMW involved in the crash were both left with substantial front-end damage, while barriers next to the road were knocked over.