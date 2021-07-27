Woman charged with murder in Staffordshire

Police officers were called to an address in Rosliston Road shortly after midday on Sunday.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, 31-year-old Oliver O’Toole was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Kayley Mahood, 29, of Rosliston Road, Stapenhill was arrested and has since been charged with Mr O’Toole’s murder.

Following an appearance at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Tuesday morning, Mahood has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.

Police say their inquiries are continuing.