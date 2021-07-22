Graduation ceremony held for nursery children

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 21/07/2021 Pupils and parents outside the Happy Valley nursery , West Bromwich, as they celebrate graduation....

The children, who attended Happy Valley Pre School in West Bromwich, each recieved a certificate and medal.

The event was held in the car park of the community centre where the nursery is based, on Gayton Road.

As part of the celebration, the children who are aged between three and four-years-old, each got some cake, played games and enjoyed an ice cream.

A Paw Patrol mascot also attended to add to the festive atmosphere.

Parents of the nursery organised the special event to give their children something to enjoy.

One of the organisers was parent Ranjeeta Bhantal, who said: "The kids were happy and excited to see their friends again."

She continued: "I contacted another mom and said we need to do something worthwhile for the children. They have been missing out.

"I asked someone at the nursery to send a message to all the moms and from there we set up a group.

"We made cakes, a couple of moms made graduation hats. It was really nice, everyone chipped in to get it done.

"The coronavirus pandemic did affect our children because they missed out on a lot. Sports day, Easter celebrations, we didn't have those events.

"Covid sort of ruined it.

"We thought we would hold a graduation ceremony for them. The nursery let the teachers come out to attend.

"We asked them to give certificates and medals and then we just played games, had lunch, had a Paw Patrol character arrive.

"We asked the ice cream man to come along. That was a nice end to the day.

"The community centre let us use their tables and chairs for free.