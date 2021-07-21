Two police officers injured in 'serious incident' at West Bromwich shopping centre

Police at the New Square Shopping Centre in West Bromwich. Photo: SnapperSK.

The officers needed medical treatment after the incident at New Square Shopping Centre, in on Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook statement, the centre said: "A serious incident has taken place this morning at the shopping centre which resulted In two police officers being injured.

The men involved were arrested at the scene and the police officers are currently receiving medical treatment. We are now assisting West Midlands Police in their investigation and we will give further updates once we’re able."

Witnesses described "chaotic scenes" at the shopping centre as the incident unfolded.

Writing on the centre's Facebook page, Scott Jones said: "Was a chaotic scene but well handled by some brave officers," adding they were pleased members of the public were being helpful.

Others said one of the injured officers was applauded as he made his way to the ambulance.

Bobbie Adams told the Express & Star: "There were a few people standing round Hungry Horse talking about what had happened, and then we heard an officer shout can we make space for the paramedics.

"We saw the officer walk down with his head bandaged and everyone moved aside and everyone just started clapping.

"I also saw an air ambulance circling to trying to find somewhere to land."

The incident comes just a day after a worker at New Cross Hospital was stabbed outside the Wolverhampton hospital.

A 21-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of wounding in that incident, while the victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.