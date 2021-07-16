Man charged with four attempted murders after car driven at group outside Wednesbury pub

A man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after a car was driven at a group of people outside a Black Country pub.

The police cordon at the top of Lower High Street, next to Market Place, in Wednesbury. Photo: David Wilkes
McBright Nyazuma, aged 19, is accused of ploughing into two women in a patio area outside the Turks Head pub, in Lower High Street, Wednesbury, at around 1.45am on Sunday, July 11.

One woman, aged 20, suffered multiple fractures and facial injuries. She still remains in hospital.

A 19-year-old woman has since been discharged from hospital.

During the incident two men jumped for cover to avoid the vehicle and narrowly escaped injury

Nyazuma, of Wainwright Close, Bilston, went to a police station on Thursday and was later charged with four counts of attempted murder.

He was due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

