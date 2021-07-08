Man accused of murdering three-year-old girl had 'bad temper', trial hears

Kaylee-Jayde Priest was aged three when she died. Photo: BBC

Kaylee-Jayde Priest was found dead at the flat where she lived with her mother in Kingshurst, Solihull, on August 9 last year.

She died from serious chest and abdominal injuries and subsequent medical examinations revealed she had also suffered historical injuries including broken ribs, lower leg fractures and a broken sternum, Birmingham Crown Court has heard.

Callum Redfern, 21, of Temple Street, Dudley, and Kaylee-Jayde's mother, 22-year-old Nicola Priest, of Poplar Avenue, Edgbaston are both accused of murder and a separate charge of manslaughter.

At court on Thurday, Matthew Allport, a friend of Redfern’s who was at the flat the night before Kaylee-Jade was found dead, was questioned about the defendant and what happened.

“Cal (Callum) has a bad temper on occasion doesn’t he,” asked Mr George Carter-Stephenson QC defending Nicola Priest.

“Yes,” replied Mr Allport.

When asked if it flared quickly, Mr Allport answered: "Yes."

Mr Carter-Stephenson said: “There was an incident where he threatened to come and smash your face in?”

To which Mr Allport said: “Yes.”

The court heard that on August 8, Mr Allport was with Redfern and Priest and he was asked about statements he later made to police.

“Kaylee, on that day, had nothing to do with you?” asked Mr Carter-Stephenson.

“Correct.”

“You did not bother with her, play with her or speak to her?”

“No.”

Mr Allport told the court he was sat on the sofa in the living room of the flat – the TV was on and music was playing. Kaylee-Jayde was sitting at a little table eating and the court heard that Redfern and Priest were on the balcony.

“You told us you were smoking cannabis,” said Mr Carter-Stephenson.

“Yes,” said Mr Allport.

“When Nicky first met Cal she was not using cannabis was she?”

“No,” Mr Allport replied.

At around 7pm Redfern took Kaylee-Jayde to bed while Priest remained on the balcony, and was gone for “five to ten” minutes.

The court heard that Allport heard noise which made him think Redfern and Priest had gone into her bedroom and that he heard Kaylee-Jayde “crying and whingeing”.

Shortly afterwards he said he heard Redfern shouting to Priest that Kaylee had been sick, then saw Priest walking through the living room with the child’s bedding to put in the washing machine while Redfern ran a bath.

“You heard him (Redfern) shout “Kaylee, Kaylee, Kaylee” in a loud, angry voice,” said Mr Carter- Stephenson, "she had been sick again hadn’t she?”

“I can’t remember.”

In his statement to police, read out in court, Mr Allport said: “It was after Kaylee was sick that Cal said he wanted to leave.

“I had been telling him to hurry up for ages – he was f***ing about.

“All of a sudden he said ‘come on, let’s go’. I grabbed my stuff and he went.”

Paramedics were called to the flat the following morning and found Kaylee-Jayde lying dead next to her bed.

Redfern and Priest deny Kaylee-Jade’s murder, manslaughter, and causing or allowing the death of a child and cruelty to a child, between June 12 and August 3, 2020.