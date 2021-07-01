Catching the crossbow killers - Brierley Hill attack to feature in BBC documentary

The Brierley Hill crossbow killers. Left to right: Mohammed Sageer, Omar Ramzan, Saghawat Ramzan Saghawat Ramzan pictured holding the crossbow

Forensics: The Real CSI will follow detectives as they seek to piece together what happened following the shocking violence in Brierley Hill last year.

A father, his son and their family friend were given life sentences over the killings of Khuzaimah Douglas, 19, Waseem Ramzan, 36, in March.

Saghawat Ramzan - the brother of victim Waseem Ramzan - was jailed for at least 33 years, while Omar Ramzan, 24, the son of Saghawat, was sentenced to a minimum 22 years for the murder of Mr Douglas and the manslaughter of Waseem. Mohammed Sageer, 33, was also jailed for 20 years.

The violence broke out after raiders turned up at 94 Pensnett Road, which was owned by the Ramzans and where the cannabis factory was located, at about 3am in a bid to steal the plants being grown inside.

A court was told how Saghawat and his son Omar, who lived next door, went out armed with crossbows to confront the raiders, while Waseem, who lived further up the same road, and Sageer, of Gorsty Avenue, also in Brierley Hill, came to help.

Saghawat mistakenly fired the fatal shots that killed Waseem as he grappled with Mr Douglas on the ground, before then shooting Mr Douglas.

Omar and Sageer also took part in the assault on Mr Douglas, punching and kicking him.

The programme will air on BBC Two on Tuesday as part of the series which follows West Midlands Police detectives and forensic teams as they investigate crimes.

The episode is called Fatal Weapon Unknown, and viewers will see how the complex crime investigation unfolded after police were called to the burglary of a "professional and lucrative" drugs farm on February 20 last year.