Man admits killing graduate and stabbing others in Birmingham knife attacks

Jacob Billington was killed in the knife attack. Photo: West Midlands Police.

Zephaniah McLeod entered pleas at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday in connection with the spate of stabbings in the early hours of Sunday September 6 last year, as the city was packed with revellers.

McLeod, who appeared in court over a video link from Ashworth Hospital wearing a white T-shirt and dark blue zip-up top, spoke to confirm his name and say he understood proceedings, before entering pleas.

In addition to the charge of manslaughter, McLeod pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder and three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 28-year-old, of Nately Grove, Selly Oak, had been in custody since being charged with committing the attacks, which happened in the space of 90 minutes.

Court artist sketch of Zephaniah McLeod during an earlier court appearance. Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire.

Jacob Billington, a Sheffield Hallam University graduate intern and drummer, was fatally stabbed in the neck, during the spree.

The 23-year-old, from Crosby, Merseyside, was among eight people stabbed during the attacks which triggered a major emergency services response.

Mr Billington's mother was in court and his father dialled in to the video-link to hear the pleas, while family members from a number of the other victims also listened in to the proceedings.

Seven others were injured in four clusters of attacks across the city centre, including Mr Billington's old school friend and bandmate Michael Callaghan.

The attach happened in September last year. Photo: SnapperSK

After his death, Mr Billington's family described him as "the light of our life".

In a tribute released in September last year, the family said: "Jacob was the light of our life and we have been devastated by his loss.

"He was a funny, caring and wonderful person who was loved by every single person he met. He lit up every room with his boundless energy and witty humour and the loss of such a special person will be felt by all who knew him for years to come."

Sheffield Hallam University, where the 23-year-old studied and worked, also paid tribute to his "warmth and enthusiasm".

Mr Billington graduated from the Yorkshire university in 2018 before joining the library as a graduate intern where he became "a greatly valued member of the team".