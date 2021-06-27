200 cannabis plants found in Dudley

By Jordan Reynolds

More than 200 cannabis plants were seized by police in a Dudley raid.

The cannabis plants found. Photo: Brierley Hill Police
Officers conducted a warrant at a premises in High Street, Wall Heath, on Friday and found 240 plants.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and released under investigation.

Brierley Hill Police tweeted saying: "Following recent concerns from members of the public, team 3 officers conducted a very successful drugs warrant this evening on a premises in Wall Heath.

"This resulted in a number of plants being seized, as well as one being arrested. Big thanks to those who helped also."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We found 240 plants. A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and released under investigation."

