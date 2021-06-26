Three charged with murder after 18-year-old shot in taxi

By Jordan ReynoldsOldburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Three men have been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old who died after being shot in a taxi in Tividale.

Kimani Martin
Kimani Martin

Kimani Martin was pronounced dead in hospital after the shooting in Dudley Road East in the early hours of June 20.

Kisharne Campbell, 23, and Usman Amjad, 21 - both of no fixed address - and a third man, 19, from Walsall, will appear before Birmingham magistrates on Saturday morning.

A 25-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting crime number 20/1126386/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Crime
News
Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Walsall
Jordan Reynolds

By Jordan Reynolds

Reporter@jreynolds_star

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News