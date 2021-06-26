Three charged with murder after 18-year-old shot in taxi

Kimani Martin

Kimani Martin was pronounced dead in hospital after the shooting in Dudley Road East in the early hours of June 20.

Kisharne Campbell, 23, and Usman Amjad, 21 - both of no fixed address - and a third man, 19, from Walsall, will appear before Birmingham magistrates on Saturday morning.

A 25-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting crime number 20/1126386/21.