Pedestrian in his 80s seriously injured in Birmingham hit-and-run

Stratford Road in Sparkbrook. Photo: Google

The pensioner was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Stratford Road in Sparkbrook on Saturday morning.

The driver of the Mazda MX-5 made off on foot. Efforts are now ongoing to trace him, as officers appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Stratford Road remains closed between the Shell garage and the junction of Oakwood Road while collision investigators examine the scene to establish what happened. They are also speaking to witnesses and trawling CCTV.