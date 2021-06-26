Pedestrian in his 80s seriously injured in Birmingham hit-and-run

A man in his 80s is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run in Birmingham.

Stratford Road in Sparkbrook. Photo: Google
The pensioner was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Stratford Road in Sparkbrook on Saturday morning.

The driver of the Mazda MX-5 made off on foot. Efforts are now ongoing to trace him, as officers appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Stratford Road remains closed between the Shell garage and the junction of Oakwood Road while collision investigators examine the scene to establish what happened. They are also speaking to witnesses and trawling CCTV.

The collision investigation team can be contacted on FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk, or via Live Chat on the force's website, call 101 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

