Henwood Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

The victim, who is in her 40s, was assaulted on Henwood Road at about 4.15am.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted on Henwood Road, Wolverhampton at around 4.15am yesterday morning.

"The woman, aged in her 40s, is receiving care from specialist officers.