Cherelle Ying, 35, conspired with her her former partner 42-year-old Derrick Dixon to supply drugs.

Ying, who had been employed by West Midlands Police since March 2008 and was based at Nechells police station, was found guilty of conspiring to supply Class B drugs at Birmingham Crown Court on June 24. Ying, of Grindleford Road, Great Barr, was then sentenced to 17 months suspended for 21 months.

She resigned from West Midlands Police in February this year, ahead of a disciplinary panel on April 8. The panel found that Ying's actions amounted to gross misconduct and, had she not resigned, she would have been dismissed.

West Midlands Police confirmed she has also been placed on a barred list – meaning she will be unable to work in policing again.

Head of Professional Standards, Chief Superintendent Dave Twyford said: “Ying breached the standards of professional behaviour and as such, had she not resigned she would have been dismissed with immediate effect for gross misconduct.

“The vast majority of our officers and staff act with integrity and it is disappointing a very small minority fall below this standard.

“However, this case should give the public confidence that we are committed to identifying wrong doing and that we will take action where evidence of this is found."

Birmingham Crown Court had heard how she had conspired with her former partner Dixon to supply drugs and on August 26, 2020 – following a two year police investigation – they were both arrested. Dixon, of Stoneyhurst Road, Erdington, was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin – plus £800 cash and £3,000 was also seized from Dixon's address.

Both Ying and Dixon were charged with four counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and one count of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs – and Ying was suspended from West Midlands Police.

In January this year, Ying and Dixon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs. Dixon also pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.