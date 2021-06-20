Murder hunt after man found shot in Oldbury street

Police in Dudley Road, East, Tividale. Photo: SnapperSK.

Officers were called to Dudley Road East, Tividale, just before 1.30am on Sunday, where the victim was found with serious gunshot wounds.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

A murder investigation is underway after a man was shot in Oldbury early this morning. Police have cordoned off Dudley Road East, where a blue tent is in place. pic.twitter.com/lDk9ElpqnV — Jamie Brassington (@JamieB_Star) June 20, 2021

The tent is in place upon the road, while the cordon stretches from ABC garage to Temple Way. pic.twitter.com/GpSXBsRuWb — Jamie Brassington (@JamieB_Star) June 20, 2021

A West Midland Police spokesperson said: "Our investigation is in the early stages and we have closed off the area as forensic examinations are carried out."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk or call us on 101, quoting crime number 20/1126386/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org