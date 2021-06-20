Murder hunt after man found shot in Oldbury street

By Jamie BrassingtonOldburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following an early morning shooting in Oldbury.

Police in Dudley Road, East, Tividale. Photo: SnapperSK.
Police in Dudley Road, East, Tividale. Photo: SnapperSK.

Officers were called to Dudley Road East, Tividale, just before 1.30am on Sunday, where the victim was found with serious gunshot wounds.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Police in Dudley Road, East, Tividale. Photo: SnapperSK.

A West Midland Police spokesperson said: "Our investigation is in the early stages and we have closed off the area as forensic examinations are carried out."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk or call us on 101, quoting crime number 20/1126386/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Police in Dudley Road, East, Tividale. Photo: SnapperSK.
Crime
News
Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News