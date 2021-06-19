Van theft suspect arrested after police chase through Kingswinford

The van was recovered following a chase around Kingswinford. Photo: West Midlands Police.

The white van was reported stolen from an address in Kingswinford by the owner, who followed the van and alerted the police.

Members of C Team from Brierley Hill Police station flooded the area with vehicles and after tracking the vehicle, engaged in a pursuit around the area.

After the driver of the vehicle was forced to stop, a foot chase then took place through gardens, before the suspect was eventually located and arrested.

The van has now been recovered and returned to the owner.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "This van was reported stolen from Kingswinford.

"The owner followed it and C Team Brierley Hill flooded the area.

"We got behind it and following a pursuit, foot chase through gardens and game of hide and seek, we located and arrested a suspect.