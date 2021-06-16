Canal diversion set up after lock attacked by arsonists

The lock was found damaged on Sunday evening

Boats travelling on the Main Line Canal in Tipton have been diverted via Brades Lock after one of the locks was damaged through an act of vandalism on Sunday, June 13.

Lock number two at Factory Locks was set on fire, with the resultant damage causing the beam to break away from the body of the lock gate.

The damage has left the lock inoperable and it has been closed to boaters until the lock and beam can be replaced.

A spokeswoman for the Canal & River Trust said: "Sometime on Sunday evening, lock number 2 at Factory Locks, which is on the Main Line Canal in Tipton, was vandalised.

"The lock beam has been set on fire, causing it to break away from the body of the lock gate resulting in the lock now being inoperable.

"As a result, the charity, Canal & River Trust, has closed the lock flight to boaters until the lock and beam can be repaired."

Lee Bates, area operations team leader, at Canal & River Trust, had visited the scene to see the damage and spoke about his own disappointment at what had happened.

He said: "It’s really disappointing to see this kind of mindless vandalism on the canal and there really is no explanation why someone would do this.

"The damage to the lock is extensive and we will need to replace to lock gate which will be costly to the trust.

"For now, we are trying to see if we can create a temporary fix to get the canal back open to boaters in the next few days.

"Given how many people really treasure being out on the canal, it’s a shame to see a few idiots wanting to spoil this for everyone else."