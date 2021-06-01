Fatally stabbed teenager was chased down, police believe

A forensics officer at the scene on College Road, Kingstanding, north of Birmingham, where a 14-year-old boy died after being stabbed on Monday evening. Police have launched a murder investigation and are hunting up to seven people in connection with the attack. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire Police and forensics officers at the scene on College Road, Kingstanding, north of Birmingham, where a 14-year-old boy died after being stabbed on Monday evening. Police have launched a murder investigation and are hunting up to seven people in connection with the attack. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Detectives from West Midlands Police said they have been making rapid progress as they continue to appeal for information following the stabbing on Monday, May 31.

The 14-year-old is believed to have been chased on College Road in Kingstanding by a number of people in the direction of McDonald's.

He is then believed to have been stabbed by one of the youths before collapsing into the road, and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detective chief inspector Stu Mobberley, leading the investigation, said: "We’ve made rapid progress in the investigation already and are following up a number of really strong lines of enquiry.

"We know there tensions and emotions are high, and we’re aware that there is some speculation in the community that this was a racially motivated attack.

"At the moment, there is nothing to suggest that this is a racially motivated attack.

"What we do know is that this was appalling violence which has cost a young lad his life.

"We still have witnesses to speak to, and I’d urge anyone with information to get in touch with us as quickly as possible so that we can arrest those involved in this appalling attack."