Family pay tribute to Birmingham stab victim as man charged with murder

The family of a man who died after being stabbed in Birmingham have paid tribute to him – as police charge a man with murder.

Nathan Burton, aged 27, was found with stab wounds at an address on Woodhurst Road in Moseley at around 11pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital but died the following morning.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died of a single stab wound to the chest.

A 43-year-old man, who was originally arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has now been charged with murder.

Chad Henderson, of Woodhurst Road, Birmingham was remanded in police custody and appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court this morning.

Henderson has been remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

Nathan’s family said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our much loved son, brother and father Nathan, he is going to be greatly missed, but will never be forgotten and his legacy will live on through his ten-month-old daughter who he loved so very much.

"We are thankful for the joy and laughter he brought to us all and for the precious time that we had, even though it has been cut so needlessly short."

Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police using the live chat on its website or call 101.

