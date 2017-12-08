Simon Johnson murder trial: ‘I was asleep’, accused tells jury

Damilola Johnson, aged 19, is charged with killing Simon Johnson – no relation to the accused – at the victim’s home in Cradley Road, Netherton, in the early hours of August 11 last year.

He is alleged to have gone to the three-bedroom semi with a 15-year-old boy where they filled bin bags with cannabis.

The prosecution say 41-year-old Mr Johnson woke while the two defendants were in his house and was stabbed four times with one blow almost severing his aorta.

But giving evidence at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Damilola Johnson claimed he had spent the night drinking and smoking cannabis until 4am before returning to a house in Sidaway Street, Cradley Heath, where he went to sleep.

He said: “I was sleeping until like four or five-o’clock in the evening on the eleventh.”

On August 10 the 15-year-old boy, now 17, and two other youths stole cannabis from the victim’s home.

They returned to the house in Sidaway Street where they found Damilola Johnson.

The prosecution allege DamilolaJohnson saw the cannabis haul and wanted some for himself so went to the Cradley Road home with the 15-year-old. Johnson, of no fixed address, denied that was the truth. He added he was “flabbergasted” when he was arrested on suspicion of murder five days later.

He said: “I went to the police station because probation had said I was wanted for a breach. I said I am here because I have breached.

“I have gone outside for a fag and then a couple of cars pulled up and cuffed me.

“I said ‘what?’ because I thought it was a prank or a joke or something like that. I was flabbergasted.”

Damilola Johnson, of no fixed address, and the 15-year-old, who cannot be named, plead not guilty to murder.

The trial continues.