Man stabbed outside Walsall Town Hall

West Midlands Police were called to reports of a disorder in Leicester Street in Walsall Town Centre, where a 32 year old man was found with stab wounds to the back.

He was taken to hospital but his injuries have been described as not life threatening.

A 40 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.

The Town Hall was the scene of a tragic stabbing earlier this year which resulted in the death of teenager Reagan Asbury.

