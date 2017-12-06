Menu

Man stabbed outside Walsall Town Hall

By Jordan Harris | Walsall | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the back outside Walsall Town Hall.

West Midlands Police were called to reports of a disorder in Leicester Street in Walsall Town Centre, where a 32 year old man was found with stab wounds to the back.

He was taken to hospital but his injuries have been described as not life threatening.

A 40 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.

The Town Hall was the scene of a tragic stabbing earlier this year which resulted in the death of teenager Reagan Asbury.

West Midlands Police spokesman Craig Huges said: "Police were called to reports of a disorder in Leicester Street, Walsall, at around 5pm on December 5.

"A 32 year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds to the back.

"A 40 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody."

