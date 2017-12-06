Advertising
Man stabbed outside Walsall Town Hall
A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the back outside Walsall Town Hall.
West Midlands Police were called to reports of a disorder in Leicester Street in Walsall Town Centre, where a 32 year old man was found with stab wounds to the back.
He was taken to hospital but his injuries have been described as not life threatening.
A 40 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.
The Town Hall was the scene of a tragic stabbing earlier this year which resulted in the death of teenager Reagan Asbury.
West Midlands Police spokesman Craig Huges said: "Police were called to reports of a disorder in Leicester Street, Walsall, at around 5pm on December 5.
"A 32 year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds to the back.
"A 40 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody."
