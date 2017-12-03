Cannabis with a street value of £1 million seized from van on M6

The road policing unit at West Midlands Police stopped the van on the busy motorway on Saturday evening.

Inside they found 12 cardboard boxes packed with bags of cannabis estimated to have a street value of £1m.

The unit posted a pictures of the van and the drugs on Twitter.

The post, said: "With the help of Central Motorway Police Group we have stopped a van on the M6 - During a search of the van we found three pallets, on those pallets were 12 boxes, inside those boxes....vacuum packed bags of cannabis, lots of them.

"Early estimations give it a street value of just under £1m #JobLileNoOther."

The unit confirmed the van was stopped on the motorway somewhere in the West Midlands.