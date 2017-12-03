Menu

Cannabis with a street value of £1 million seized from van on M6

By Robert Cox | Crime | Published:

A £1 million haul of cannabis has been seized from a van on the M6.

Some of the seized drugs.

The cannabis was found vacuum packed and in cardboard boxes.

Police officers found the boxes in the back of the van.

The van which was stopped by officers.

The road policing unit at West Midlands Police stopped the van on the busy motorway on Saturday evening.

Inside they found 12 cardboard boxes packed with bags of cannabis estimated to have a street value of £1m.

The unit posted a pictures of the van and the drugs on Twitter.

The post, said: "With the help of Central Motorway Police Group we have stopped a van on the M6 - During a search of the van we found three pallets, on those pallets were 12 boxes, inside those boxes....vacuum packed bags of cannabis, lots of them.

"Early estimations give it a street value of just under £1m #JobLileNoOther."

The unit confirmed the van was stopped on the motorway somewhere in the West Midlands.

