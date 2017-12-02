Ex-pole dancer guilty of encouraging Black Country postman to die in suicide pact

Natasha Gordon, who backed out of a suicide pact with 31-year-old Matthew Birkinshaw at the last minute, was found guilty of a single charge of encouraging suicide by a jury at Leicester Crown Court.

The 44-year-old ex-model was described by the prosecution as an "enthusiastic advocate" of suicide and started other suicide pacts within hours of Mr Birkinshaw's death on December 17, 2015.

Gordon told the jury that she had no input into his decision to kill himself.

But after backing out of the pact and leaving him to die alone, she did not tell police officers who were just 450 metres away.

Mr Birkinshaw was pronounced dead at 7.24pm, just after he was found in his Fiat Punto at Rutland Water.

He had swapped messages with Gordon after he posted online seeking a suicide partner. He then travelled to her home before the pair drove together to Rutland Water.

Michael Gregory, from the CPS, said: "The evidence put forward by the prosecution demonstrated how Natasha Gordon broke the law by encouraging the suicide of Matthew Birkinshaw.

"Through analysing her online activity the CPS was able to demonstrate how Gordon took advantage of Matthew's vulnerability to encourage his final actions, rather than seeking help.

"The prosecution also established that she had previously contacted other people to encourage their suicides.

"Our thoughts are with Matthew's family at this difficult time."

Gordon, of Paston Ridings, Peterborough, will be sentenced in January.