Man struck in face with glass outside Popworld in Wolverhampton

The violent attack took place outside Popworld in North Street, Wolverhampton.

The victim and his girlfriend were getting into a taxi when he was approached by the attacker.

West Midlands Police said after a brief exchange of words, the victim was pushed backwards and struck in the face, causing him to be cut.

The force has released an image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the incident which took place at around 1.30am on October 4.

Anyone who can identify the man has been asked to contact 101 giving crime reference 20WV/215028C/17.