Arrests after four-month-old child went missing for five days

By Robert Cox | Walsall | Crime | Published:

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after a four-month-old boy went missing for five days.

West Midlands Police

The boy had not been seen since Friday, leading to concerns from police.

He was found on Wednesday night just hours after the force had issued an appeal for information. The four people arrested are two women, aged 25 and 46, and two men, aged 26 and 53.

All four have been released pending further inquiries. A woman, aged 26, has been interviewed under caution and released.

Robert Cox

By Robert Cox
Senior Reporter - @rcox_star

Senior Reporter covering news in Wolverhampton.

