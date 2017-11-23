Advertising
Arrests after four-month-old child went missing for five days
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after a four-month-old boy went missing for five days.
The boy had not been seen since Friday, leading to concerns from police.
He was found on Wednesday night just hours after the force had issued an appeal for information. The four people arrested are two women, aged 25 and 46, and two men, aged 26 and 53.
All four have been released pending further inquiries. A woman, aged 26, has been interviewed under caution and released.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.