Arrest after over 50 phones stolen at Royal Blood's Arena Birmingham gig

A total of 53 phones were recovered by police from a 22-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of theft, after Saturday's gig at the Arena Birmingham.

Police targeted the gig after receiving intelligence that the band's previous shows had been targeted by phone thieves.

Officers are now appealing for people who attended the gig and had their phone stolen to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Jeff Clifford from West Midlands Police CID, said: “Currently the vast majority of victims have been identified, but we urge anyone who attended the concert who is missing a phone to call 101, with log 671 19/11/17 being used to record new reports.

“We’re hot on the heels of these offenders but you can also reduce your chances of falling victim to such crimes by remaining extra vigilant when attending busy events.

“If you think you had your phone taken last night, please get in touch with us and we can check whether or not we have been able to recover it."