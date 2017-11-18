Rapist who said trial was unfair loses his case

Dwayne Allman Kesto was locked up for 16 years at Wolverhampton Crown Court in August, 2016.

Jurors convicted him of four rapes and six sexual assaults.

Prosecutors told how Kesto repeatedly preyed on his young victims, trying to keep them quiet by telling them the abuse was ‘their secret’.

However, one of the traumatised girls finally broke down in front of her teacher and told all. Even then the two girls had to wait for justice as Kesto went on the run for the next three years. His case reached London’s Appeal Court as Kesto, of Parkfield Avenue, Harborne, challenged his convictions.

He claimed his trial was unfair, and that the court should order a full appeal hearing so he could clear his name.

But Sir John Royce, sitting with Lord Justice Hickinbottom and Mrs Justice O’Farrell, described Kesto’s complaints as “unarguable”.

“There is no arguable merit in any of the grounds,” he added.

“It is unarguable that these convictions are unsafe – or that the trial was in any way unfair.

“This application must be refused.”