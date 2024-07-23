West Midlands Money Matters: How to get help with water bills as Severn Trent bills expected to rise

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It’s been announced that water bills are going up over the next five years, by an average of £19 each year.

Industry regulator Ofwat says this is necessary in order to fund a programme of upgrades to reduce pollution and improve water quality.

It means that by 2030, households will be paying around £100 more a year than we do currently.

However this varies depending on who your water company is, which is in turn determined by where you live.

In our region, water supplier Severn Trent is predicted to raise bills from an average of £403 this year to £495 in 2029/30.

However there are a number of schemes on offer to help people who may be struggling with their bills.

Water meters

Firstly, it might be worth considering switching to a water meter, if you’re not on one already.

On a meter, you’re paying for your actual water use. As a general rule, money saving expert Martin Lewis says you could be better off on a meter if you have more bedrooms than people in your home.

It’s free to get a meter, and if you do find you’re paying more you can move back to un-metered billing.

Once on a meter, there are a number of ways you can cut your water usage to keep your bill down. Some top tips include filling your washing machine to reduce the number of loads to wash, sticking to quick showers rather than baths, and collecting rainwater for watering plants.

You could also access free water-saving gadgets, including shower heads, tap inserts and garden hose nozzles, from Save Water Save Money.

Assessed water bills

If it’s not possible for you to have a water meter because you live in a flat with shared pipes, for example, you can ask for an assessed bill instead. This will typically look at how many people live in the home, number of bedrooms and the type of property.

‘Social’ tariff and capped bills

If you have a low income, you could be eligible for a ‘social’ tariff, which could reduce or cap your annual bill.

Social tariffs vary between suppliers, but for Severn Trent it means up to 70% off your water bill.

You could be eligible if your household income is below £22,010, with an extra allowance on top of this if you have child dependants. Your income and circumstances will be assessed when you apply to determine the level of discount you get.

For households in receipt of a means-tested benefit such as Universal Credit, you could also have your bill capped through the WaterSure scheme. As well as receiving benefits, you normally also need to have at least three children in the home or a medical condition which means you use extra water.

To apply for a social tariff or the WaterSure scheme, contact your supplier directly. They will also be able to offer help if you are struggling to pay your bills.

Wrekin Housing Group customers can also contact our Money Matters team for support.