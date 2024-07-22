Know your rights: Landlords and tenants warned against illegal requests for property search fees
Prospective tenants looking for properties to rent in the Midlands area are being urged to be aware of their consumer rights.
It is an offence under the Accommodation Agencies Act 1953 for a letting agency to charge a fee simply for the registration of your requirements and or supplying particulars of premises to let.
Such action is illegal under the legislation.
Birmingham City Council pledged to improve housing services after the local government and social care ombudsman found cases of maladministration relating to failings relating to its complaints and compensation policy.