Hello everyone. We are told things are getting better – inflation is down and the economy is out of recession. But it certainly doesn’t always feel that way.

A report released in the last couple of days reveals half of consumers have cut back on their non-essential spending this year, with eating out the most likely cull from budgets.

Just three per cent of consumers say they have been able to spend more on those little luxuries of life.

Eating out is the most common spending to be cut, listed by 72 per cent of those who are scaling back, followed by clothing purchases (62 per cent) and takeaways (58 per cent).

And many of those questioned say the money they are saving is simply going to pay for essentials like groceries and bills.

I hope I can offer some advice on how to enjoy a treat without having to regret it financially, as well as getting offers on shopping.

This week I’m bringing you a round up of the latest deals you can grab to save some money..