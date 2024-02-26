Money Saving Amy: Bag a Greggs drink and free sausage roll

It is traditionally the perfect time of the year to get your house in order, and the same can be said of your finances.

Small steps to make savings in some areas – and pick up free treats in others – can make a huge difference to your life.

Today I am providing you just a few tips that are worth considering.

Free Greggs treats

So let’s start with a new freebie – everyone loves getting something for free don’t they?

Well, if you’re an Octopus energy customer, you can now bag yourself a free Greggs regular hot drink every week with the ‘Octoplus’ rewards scheme.

Choose from a range of hot drinks including latte, hot chocolate, tea or even their speciality hot drinks too.

It is a fab freebie for when you’re out and about. For a limited time only – until March 17 – you can also get a free Greggs sausage roll or vegan sausage roll.

The Octoplus scheme is also offering two for £10 Odeon cinema tickets on a Monday-Thursday as well as National Trust day passes for two people in exchange for 6,000 Octoplus points.

Energy saving sessions

It’s worth nothing that Octopus, alongside many other energy companies have started offering ‘saving sessions’.

This is when there is high demand on the grid, they may offer rewards points in return for using less energy between certain hours.

Sometimes there is notice of these events, and sometimes they’re very last-minute.

It is worth being signed up to your energy companies' emails and app notifications to take advantage of these sessions and making sure you opt in to them.

Reduce your phone bill

If you’re paying full price for your phone bill, then this one’s for you.

I have been using the ‘Airtime Rewards’ app for a couple of years now, and consistently been saving at least £10 per month on my phone bill (there’s potential to save even more depending on what shops you spend in).

There are two parts to the Airtime Rewards scheme.

There’s an open banking part which tracks your spending and rewards you money back for certain retailers such as Clark’s, Greggs, Boots, Morrisons, Argos, Krispy Kreme, plus restaurants like Gusto and Prezzo, plus many more.

Then there’s also the ‘want more rewards’ section, where you can purchase a cashback gift card and get four per cent back towards your phone bill for shops such as H&M, Asda, Sainsbury’s, B&M, B&Q, Hobbycraft, Iceland and lots more.

There’s also monthly ‘challenges’ and you’ll earn a stamp on the challenge for every transaction whether it be through automatic tracking or a gift card purchase.

These challenges can be things such as ‘earn nine stamps for a £2 bonus’ or other similar incentives.

There are lots of opportunities for significant savings.

If you’re not yet signed up to this brilliant app, use my referral code; J8ART9H6, for a £1.50 bonus.

Free days out

I recently came across a website called ‘whichmuseum.co.uk’.

It contains a list of 200 free museums around the country.

It is a fab way to find a free day out for you and the whole family. With free entry, you can have a little extra in your budget for lunch or snacks. And, with some warmer weather hopefully on the way, there is always the option for a picnic, which can be a real treat for youngsters.

With the handy search feature you can type in the place you are visiting for a quick and easy way to find a free day out.

Locally there is a range of venues that you will all be familiar with.

They include such as Wolverhampton Art Gallery, where there are some fascinating displays and plenty of activities for children. Himley Hall, Wednesbury Museum and art gallery, Dudley museum and art gallery and Walsall leather museum.

A little further afield, there are lots of outdoor attractions in Shropshire and others include The Ikon gallery in Birmingham, or Kidderminster Museum of carpet.

While you’re on your free day out you could grab your free Greggs hot drink to enjoy!