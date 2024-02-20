Black Country Foodbank reveals it provided more than 150,000 meals in Walsall last year

The food bank has released a selection of figures ahead of the publication of its annual Impact Report, which will summarise its actions over the last year.

A statement from the food bank on X (formerly Twitter) said: "As we finalise the figures for our Impact Report we know that we fed 8,038 children in Dudley, handed out 3,596 food parcels in Sandwell, and provided 159,136 meals in Walsall in 2023."

The Black Country Foodbank provides emergency food and toiletry parcels to those who need them.

Councillor Garry Perry, Portfolio Holder for Resilient Communities at Walsall Council, said: "Black Country Foodbank is doing fantastic work supporting communities during these difficult times.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the people working through food banks and other relief offers for their compassion, kindness and determination."

The figures also come as the food bank begins its Easter campaign, appealing for food and pantry items to help those less fortunate.

More information on ways to donate or access the food bank's support can be found on the Black Country Foodbank website.