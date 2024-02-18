The vibrant pub that's grown from a small home brew and run by a woman enjoying a new career

It's a pub with a unique place in history and which has grown from a small home brew pub to a cheery and vibrant community local.

The Star & Garter sits on the edge of Stafford town centre on the busy Wolverhampton Road and serves as both a locals' pub for people in the housing all around it, and as a gateway pub to people heading into Stafford on a night out.

It dates back to the 1820s and has undergone an evolution over time, developing into a pub from a doctor's surgery, while also being recorded as a home brew pub in the Royal Commission Report on Arsenic in Beer in 1901.

Another interesting titbit from its history, according to pub database WhatPub, is that the Star & Garter was the last pub in Stafford to admit women, a revelation which would cause surprise nowadays with the women running the pub and working in it.

The current incarnation of the pub was refurbished and reopened by the Dobiere group in 2011 and has become a popular place with a wide range of drinks, including 30 different gins, weekly quiz nights and a warm feeling.

Landlady Morgan Lodge runs the pub

Currently run by landlady Morgan Lodge, the pub has an attractive bar and traditional features throughout alongside modern touches like big screens for Sky and TNT Sports, as well as a dartboard and a pool table.