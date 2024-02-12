The best Valentine's Day meal deals around – best tips from Money Saving Amy

Supermarket deals

If you’re looking for a more affordable option for Valentine’s Day than a meal out, a supermarket meal deal is a perfect choice, so here’s a run down of some of the best meal deals.

The Waitrose one caught my eye when it was advertised online, it is £20 and for that price you get a starter, a main, a side, a dessert plus your choice of fine wine, or cocktail or dessert. The most expensive stater from the offering is a £5 pack of two Cheddar and shallot tarts. The priciest mains are a fish pie or beef bourginion and are worth £9.75 each. For sides, there’s a range of options with the biggest price tags being £3.90 triple cooked chips or potato dauphinoise.

The desert selection looks delicious and getting the most for your money, you could choose a pack of two rapsberry panna cotta or if savoury rather than sweet is your thing, the cheese selection is also worth £4.50 And finally for your drinks selection, amazingly a range of cocktails that are worth £16 are available as part of this deal. Based on these priciest items on the menu, the £20 meal deal will save you a huge £19.15 on the original £39.15 price tag. The £16 cocktail bottles are the star of the showing, being worth almost the cost of the meal deal.

Top tip: do your Waitrose shop through TopCashback to earn a bit of extra cash back on top of these already fantastic prices.

Morrisons ise offering a starter, a main, two sides, a dessert and a drink for only £15. The priciest options are: a £6.50 starter of 2 smoked salmon verrines, a £12 pack of lamb shanks, a £2.75 side of triple cooked chips, a £3.75 pack of GU desserts (delicious!) and finally there’s a wide range of drinks to choose from with the most expensive being a £9 bottle of red wine. That makes a huge saving of £19!

Top tip: get four per cent extra cash back via an airtime rewards gift card, meaning the meal deal will actually only cost you £14.40 after cash back!

Marks and Spencer is offering a stater, main, side and dessert plus Prosecco (or wine, or two soft drinks) for £25. Which is a pricier option compared to the others, but the food will of course be delicious with mains such as lamb shanks or steak and desserts that include salted caramel profiteroles and chocolate puddings.

Top tip: you can get five per cent back by buying a Jam Doughnut gift card which means the meal deal will be £23.75 after cash back. If you’re not yet signed up to Jam Doughnut, using my referral code “EHRY” will get you £2 off your first purchase meaning even more cash back on the meal deal.

Asda is offering one of the cheapest options, with the meal deal only being £12 for a starter, main, two sides, a dessert and a drink. This meal deal saves £11.50, but you could save four per cent extra on that by buying an Airtime Rewards gift card, or if it’s your first to fourth online shop at Asda, you could get £2.10-£9.45 back via TopCashback. Mains in this deal include steak, pies, and cottage pie. Desserts include cheese cake and sticky toffee pudding. Plus the drinks selection has a range of four wines and fizzes to choose from or a pack of two soft drinks.

Heron Foods steals the show this year with an incredible deal for only £10. This deal includes two steaks, beer battered onion rings, triple cooked chips, garlic flatbread, two GU cheesecakes plus a chocolate rose. This one is such a brilliant deal.

Other meal deals to look out for include Tesco, with a starter, main, side, dessert and drink for £18. Sainsbury’s is offering the same deal for £15. With both of these don’t forget to use your cash back apps to save even more.

Kids eat free this half term

Once again many places are offering kids eat free so here’s a quick round up of where you can head to feed the kids for free, or very cheap, this half term.

• Tesco kids eat free, February 12-23 excluding weekends. Kids can choose a hot or cold meal when an adult buys any item.

• In Asda, kids can eat for £1, plus Asda are running a new offer of free porridge and a hot drink to everyone between February 7 until March 20, 8am-12pm in its cafes.

• Morrisons is offering kids eat free, but only with the purchase of a £4.50+ adults meal.

•Sainsbury’s is offering kids eat for £1.

Many other pubs, cafes and restaurants are offering cheap options for children throughout half term.

Hope these tips help! Enjoy Valentine's Day and hope you get through the half term unscathed!

You can see more of my tips in Instagram at _moneysavingamy.