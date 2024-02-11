'It's good to be back!' – Residents in for treat as pastry shop re-opens to customers after five years

Surantha Patisserie on Stourbridge High Street has reopened to local acclaim after being closed for more than five years.

Residents were heartbroken when the loved pastry shop closed its doors on July 31, 2019. However, pastry lovers have been given a sweet treat as the doors were swung open on February 8th, with award-winning pastry chef Surantha Rupasingha back at the helm.

The pastry shop specialises in a range of dessert items

Surantha, who lives in Stourbridge, said: "It's amazing to be back and serving the people of Stourbridge again, we were really excited to service our old regular customers and the new customers that also come in.

"Today is our third day since opening, we opened on February 8. It's getting really busy now since we opened again, we have seen our old regulars and even some new customers too."

"We are really looking forward to serving everyone again."

The patisserie has reopened following a long period of closure

Residents were shocked when the shop originally closed, however Surantha has said that the troubles are now behind them, and they look forward to the future of the patisserie.

In a walk-through video, taken by the Express and Star, the shops new interior can be seen, with the building featuring a modern and pleasing look.