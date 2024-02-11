The Wolverhampton city centre pub which offers cosy comfort and great chat

A lot of pubs and bars can be designed more for a younger crowd, with loud music and drinks more suited to people out for a big night, rather than a quiet pint.

Among the pubs in the city of Wolverhampton to buck that trend, however, is the Lych Gate Tavern on Queen Square, which has become a popular spot for people looking to enjoy some ale in a quiet and comfortable setting.

The pub has only been part of the city centre since 2012, but is housed in one of the oldest timber-framed buildings in Wolverhampton, with a Georgian frontage dating from 1726 and a timber-framed rear which goes back to the 16th century.

Its location is a unique one, set in the lower ground area of the building, with people walking by able to look through the windows into the pub from ground level.

Once inside, the senses are hit with an aroma of beer, cheese cobs and the roaring fire, as well as chatter from all corners of the pub, with wooden padded seating available on both sides, as well as in a function room on the first floor and a covered outside area.

Patrons can enjoy a roaring fire as they sit with their beers

The pub is owned by Black Country Ales, with licensee Tom Silcock the latest person to take over the running of the pub after a decade of drinking and working there.