Money Saving Amy: Here’s some tips to help your finances in January

Hello everyone. As January can be one of those dark, miserable months that can drag on, have you thought of using the long month to implement some changes that you’ll thank yourself for, for the rest of the year? Here’s some ideas of money saving practices you could set up throughout January from your home.

Batch cooking

Learning how to, and then doing some batch good is a great way to cut costs in the long run, not only are you going to cut energy usage costs, but you are likely to be able to cut the cost of food by buying in a larger bulk, that costs less in the longer term. And of course, batch cooking is very helpful for those nights you’re running low on time. It’s also a great way to avoid grabbing expensive convenience food or takeaways, as you’ll have a quick and easy meal ready. Winter foods, such as stews and soups are the perfect meals for batch cooking and popping in the freezer.

Dry January

Many people are taking part in dry January, this is the name given to the event of giving up alcohol for the whole of January. While the main aim of this for a lot of people may be health improvements, it will of course also help your bank balances. It could be a great opportunity to explore some alcohol free options, or make some mocktails, which is a fun activity but will cost less than the alcoholic versions. You may find that you enjoy them so much, you will want to carry this through into future months.

Having a no or low spend week/month

Now, this may initially sound like a tricky challenge, but it can be fun! This is a great opportunity for using up what you have in the house. For example, go through your kitchen cupboards, fridge and freezer and write down everything you have, then make a meal plan with those items. You may of course have to top up the meals with a few extra ingredients, but try to stick to what you have in as much as you can. Many of us are guilty of having far too many tins of chopped tomatoes and jars of spices, I’m sure. If you haven’t used up your loyalty money from apps such as the Nectar app, or Tesco Clubcard, you could use that money to buy the extra bits of ingredients you need.

You could also have a clear out, whether it be of toys, books, clothes or household items, these could all make you a few extra pounds, and you can challenge yourself to only spend what you make by selling items.

A no or low spend month is also a great time to get the board games out, or get creative and make up fun challenges and games using things you already have in. I’ve recently seen a game on social media that involved having to draw something while blindfolded and the best drawing wins, this would be such a simple, cheap and easy game while still being really fun.

Side hustling

If you’ve always wanted to have a side hustle, but haven’t had the time, these quieter months are a perfect time to set up a plan, and have a go at practising these side hustles, and importantly, making them a part of your routine. My favourite side hustles are online surveys, that can be done from home, and mystery shopping, that can be done while you pop out to do your grocery shopping. So these side hustles fit well around normal life.

I hope that these ideas help to bring you a productive January, while not breaking the bank.

Moneysavingamy