The friendly Dudley pub run by a couple, one half of whom is from Pennsylvania

Walk through Dudley town centre and you'll find you are not short of options for places to drink.

There are bars, clubs and pubs of all sizes and shapes, each offering a range of drinks and a welcoming environment to settle down.

One place that looms large and offers all of the above is the Court House on New Street, just down the road from the market and a pub which is described as "expansive and rambling".

The Court House dominates the corner of New Street in Dudley

The corner plot pub has an open-plan bar and a small snug area, as well as a function room on the first floor, which can be hired for meetings, parties, weddings and other events.

It carries the aesthetic on the outside of an old-fashioned put in the Bank's Brewery style, but is owned by Black Country Ales and, inside, has a feeling much like the Tardis in Doctor Who of feeling bigger than it appears outside.

The inside also mixes between the old and the new, with a fireplace and traditional seating running around the pub with wood and glass dividers separating it into sections, but with modern touches such as quiz and fruit machines.