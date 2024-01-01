What does 2024 have in store? Worries about cost of living, crime and shopping

People have found their pound paying for less, while also seeing rising levels of crime, issues around immigration and a continued struggle by nurses and rail staff to get the pay deals they believe are fair.

The State of the Nation survey has asked the public about a range of issues, but what have been the biggest issues for people on the street and how do they see things improving?

People in Walsall have been among those affected by a number of issues, including several high-profile knife crimes and a sense of neglect in the town and the way it is run, as well as being affected by the cost of living crisis.

For people shopping and working on Park Street, there have been a number of issues affecting them, with younger and older people both feeling the pinch and worries about their region.

Vik Grewal said the rubbish on the street was the biggest concern for him

Vik Grewal from Walsall spoke about the cost of living and how it had affected him, with the 19-year-old saying he also felt that the town centre needed more attention as well.

He said: "When we talk about cost of living, I'm only 19, so I didn't always understand how it worked, but you hear about it all the time and you now see what the prices are, such as a 12 pack of Pepsi Max and the price of that doubling.