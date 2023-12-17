Cheapest Black Country petrol stations as average price reaches lowest level for two years

A litre of unleaded petrol now costs 142.57p on average at the pumps, a price not seen since the end of October 2021, making it around 10p a litre cheaper than in the run-up to last Christmas.

Like before, several petrol stations in the Black Country have managed to set prices far below that average, with two managing to sell unleaded for less than 130p per litre.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the drop comes during one of the busiest times of year on the roads.

He said: “This is good news for drivers, especially as prices should continue to come down in the run-up to Christmas due to the wholesale price being significantly lower.

“While the biggest retailers haven’t announced any headline-grabbing big cuts, prices are falling steadily every day which is encouraging.

“We just have to hope this continues in the coming days.

“If wholesale prices are reflected more fairly at the pumps, we should see the average price of petrol drop below 140p in the next week.

“While diesel isn’t at similar low point – as it averaged of 6p less than its current 150.29p in August – it’s still down from last Christmas’s dizzying prices of around 175p a litre.”

Cheapest petrol in the Black Country

Essar, Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton - 129.6p

Totalengergies Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton - 129.6p

Sainsbury's, Raglan Street, Wolverhampton - 130.9p

Asda, Jack Haywood Way, Wolverhampton - 132.7p

Morrisons, Middle Piece Way, Willenhall - 132.7p

Texaco Fallings Park Service Station, Cannock Road, Wolverhampton - 133.9p

Morrisons, Market Street, Bilston - 135.7p

Esso Birches Brridge Service Station, Wolverhampton Road, Codsall - 135.7p

Asda, Wednesbury Oak Road, Tipton - 135.7p

Morrisons, Stallings Lane, Kingswinford, 135.7p

Asda, The Boulevard, Dudley - 135.7p

Cheapest diesel in the Black Country

Essar, Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton - 141.6p

Totalengergies Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton - 141.6p

Morrisons, Middle Piece Way, Willenhall - 142.7p

Sainsbury's, Raglan Street, Wolverhampton - 142.9p

Asda, Jack Haywood Way, Wolverhampton - 144.7p

Asda, Wednesbury Oak Road, Tipton - 144.7p

Asda, Pearson Street, Brierley Hill - 144.7p

Asda, The Boulevard, Dudley - 144.7p

Asda, Avon Road, Cannock - 144.7p

Texaco Fallings Park Service Station, Cannock Road, Wolverhampton - 144.9p

Tesco, Castle Road, Kidderminster - 144.9p

Tesco, Newport Road, Stafford - 144.9p

*Prices according to petrol-prices.com on Saturday, December 16